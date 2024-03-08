Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Bought by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,853,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,202,000 after purchasing an additional 447,468 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 16.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,699,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,015,000 after buying an additional 523,237 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,733,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,843,000 after acquiring an additional 10,302 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,025,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,146,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,916,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,376,000 after acquiring an additional 197,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SPOT shares. DZ Bank raised Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.83.

Spotify Technology Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $270.39 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $272.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.61.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.43) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Profile



Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

