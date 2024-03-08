SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) Shares Purchased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,579,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,544 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 3.46% of SPX Technologies worth $128,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in SPX Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in SPX Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPX Technologies by 7.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 12.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 31.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPXC opened at $116.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.57. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.09 and a 12-month high of $117.47.

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. The company had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.98 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective (up from $118.00) on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

In related news, CEO Eugene Joseph Lowe III sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $4,036,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 667,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,936,970.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPX Technologies Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

