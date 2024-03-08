Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported €0.18 ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of €0.19 ($0.21) by (€0.01) (($0.01)), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of €320.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €326.85 million. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Stevanato Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.670-0.710 EPS and its FY24 guidance to €0.62-0.66 EPS.

Stevanato Group Trading Down 8.2 %

Shares of Stevanato Group stock opened at €30.38 ($33.02) on Friday. Stevanato Group has a 12-month low of €22.23 ($24.16) and a 12-month high of €36.30 ($39.46). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €30.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Institutional Trading of Stevanato Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 834.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Stevanato Group by 25.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for biopharma and healthcare. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

