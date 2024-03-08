Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Novo Nordisk A/S Call Options (NYSE:NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 42,911 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 98% compared to the typical daily volume of 21,672 call options.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $135.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $609.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $67.66 and a 12-month high of $138.28.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. Equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.664 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.92%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% during the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.7% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Arjuna Capital grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 20,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

