Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Arhaus Put Options (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 17,814 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 4,342% compared to the typical daily volume of 401 put options.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARHS shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Arhaus from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Arhaus in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arhaus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.28.
ARHS stock opened at $14.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.13 and a 200-day moving average of $10.40. Arhaus has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.59.
Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Arhaus had a return on equity of 54.19% and a net margin of 10.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arhaus will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.
Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.
