Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Symbotic Call Options (NASDAQ:SYM)

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 10,465 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 122% compared to the average daily volume of 4,709 call options.

Insider Activity at Symbotic

In related news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 94,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $4,802,800.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,568.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 94,917 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $4,802,800.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,568.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $100,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,423,886 shares of company stock worth $290,218,232 in the last 90 days. 38.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Symbotic

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Symbotic during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Symbotic during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Symbotic by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Symbotic by 1,412.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period.

Symbotic Stock Performance

SYM opened at $42.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of -157.78 and a beta of 1.90. Symbotic has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $64.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.07.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $368.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.28 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Symbotic will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Symbotic from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. DA Davidson raised shares of Symbotic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.85.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

