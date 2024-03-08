Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Oatly Group Put Options (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 8,475 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 347% compared to the typical volume of 1,898 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oatly Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oatly Group by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 7,823 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Oatly Group by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 14,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on OTLY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Oatly Group from $0.63 to $1.05 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1.25 price target on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Oatly Group from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.26.

Oatly Group Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of Oatly Group stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.00. Oatly Group has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $2.71. The firm has a market cap of $593.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

