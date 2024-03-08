StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CHCI opened at $4.72 on Thursday. Comstock Holding Companies has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $6.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $45.60 million, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Comstock Holding Companies by 56.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 11,526 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Comstock Holding Companies by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Comstock Holding Companies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.

