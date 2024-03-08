StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NanoString Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut NanoString Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.63.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.30. NanoString Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $11.78. The company has a market cap of $5.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 21.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 181.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the period.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technology for scientific and clinical information in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

