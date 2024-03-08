StockNews.com Downgrades Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.
Franklin Street Properties Price Performance
FSP stock opened at $2.30 on Thursday. Franklin Street Properties has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $2.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.82.
Franklin Street Properties Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.51%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Street Properties
About Franklin Street Properties
Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Franklin Street Properties
- What is a Dividend King?
- Can You Invest in ChatGPT Stock? Find Out Here
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Vital Farm’s Earnings: More than Sunny Side Up
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence in These Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.