StockNews.com Downgrades Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

FSP stock opened at $2.30 on Thursday. Franklin Street Properties has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $2.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.51%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the third quarter worth $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

