StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Bio-Path Stock Down 3.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BPTH opened at $6.23 on Thursday. Bio-Path has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.26.
Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($5.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($5.40). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($10.60) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bio-Path will post -33.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Path
Bio-Path Company Profile
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.
