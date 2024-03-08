StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bio-Path Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BPTH opened at $6.23 on Thursday. Bio-Path has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.26.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($5.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($5.40). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($10.60) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bio-Path will post -33.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Path

Bio-Path Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Path during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Path during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Path during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Path during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Path by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 270,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 117,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

