StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

ClearSign Technologies Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLIR opened at $1.13 on Thursday. ClearSign Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $43.58 million, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.06.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLIR. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ClearSign Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 63,874 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 14,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ClearSign Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 6.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

