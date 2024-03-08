StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ROLL opened at $270.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $270.47 and its 200 day moving average is $251.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 131.21 and a beta of 1.34. RBC Bearings has a 12-month low of $152.90 and a 12-month high of $264.94.

Institutional Trading of RBC Bearings

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,980,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,967,000 after acquiring an additional 103,450 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,855,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,553,000 after buying an additional 153,744 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 582,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,909,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,855,000.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

