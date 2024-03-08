StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Via Renewables Trading Up 0.2 %

VIA opened at $10.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.99. Via Renewables has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $27.65.

Institutional Trading of Via Renewables

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Via Renewables by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 285,232 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Via Renewables in the 3rd quarter valued at about $851,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Via Renewables by 135.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 108,960 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Via Renewables by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 181,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 87,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Via Renewables by 257.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 91,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 66,271 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Via Renewables

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

