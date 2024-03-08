StockNews.com Upgrades CACI International (NYSE:CACI) to “Buy”

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CACI International from $375.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.33.

CACI opened at $379.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $332.08. CACI International has a 1 year low of $275.79 and a 1 year high of $382.43.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CACI International will post 20.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total value of $54,253.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,453.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CACI International news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total value of $54,253.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,331,453.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.72, for a total value of $114,702.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,512.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CACI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in CACI International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,306 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,338,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CACI International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CACI International by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of CACI International by 9.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CACI International by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

