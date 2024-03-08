Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Releases Earnings Results

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $156.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Stratasys updated its FY24 guidance to $0.12-0.19 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.120-0.190 EPS.

Stratasys Stock Performance

Stratasys stock opened at $12.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.57. Stratasys has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $21.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stratasys

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stratasys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,760,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,355,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 1st quarter worth $10,325,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Stratasys by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,497,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,411,000 after purchasing an additional 313,233 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Stratasys by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,014,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,037,000 after purchasing an additional 277,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

