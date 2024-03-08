Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Holdings Boosted by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,500 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 185.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 27,160 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 199.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 31,646 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 16,426 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Sunnova Energy International

In other news, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 152,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $1,054,954.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 236,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,081.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NOVA shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.39.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

NYSE:NOVA opened at $5.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average is $11.14. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

