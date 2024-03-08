SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) Stock Price Up 0.6%

SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH – Get Free Report) rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.33 and last traded at $16.30. Approximately 4,465 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 6,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.21.

SWK Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $203.75 million, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.50.

Institutional Trading of SWK

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in SWK during the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Grace & White Inc. NY bought a new position in SWK during the third quarter valued at about $265,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in SWK by 12.5% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SWK by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SWK during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

SWK Company Profile

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialty finance company that focuses on the healthcare sector. It operates in two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. The company provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

