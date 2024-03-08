T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Stock Holdings Lessened by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 93.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 189,022 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $97.30.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,925.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,925.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,977 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $594,173.57. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,510.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,983,724 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $116.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.02. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.43 and a 52-week high of $132.76. The stock has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.39.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.12. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 62.89%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

