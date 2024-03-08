Target (NYSE:TGT) PT Raised to $195.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $160.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.72% from the stock’s previous close. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Target’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.98 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.94 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.57 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.72 EPS.

TGT has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.38.

Target Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE TGT opened at $171.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Target has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $175.53.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Target will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.9% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 44,232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,891,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Target by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,276,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Target by 83.9% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,460 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,012,000 after buying an additional 33,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

