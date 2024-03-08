Target (NYSE:TGT) Sets New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $175.53 and last traded at $174.75, with a volume of 1749093 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $168.58.

The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Target alerts:

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Target from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Target from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Target from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.38.

Get Our Latest Report on TGT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 95,980.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $759,810,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Target by 35.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,183,589,000 after buying an additional 2,343,668 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 15,009.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,757,088 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $250,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,459 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Target by 37,301.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,698,764 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $187,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,222 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $79.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.29.

Target Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.