Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) CFO Sells $449,515.85 in Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) CFO Curtis Vanhyfte sold 7,765 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.89, for a total value of $449,515.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Curtis Vanhyfte also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 1st, Curtis Vanhyfte sold 9,874 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $569,729.80.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $58.41 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $34.10 and a twelve month high of $59.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.97. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $456,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 76,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMHC. Barclays boosted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

