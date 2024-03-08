TD Securities Cuts Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$72.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TOU has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$70.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. CIBC dropped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$82.50 to C$72.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$92.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$78.12.

TOU opened at C$62.40 on Thursday. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of C$52.34 and a 52-week high of C$74.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of C$21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$58.98 and its 200-day moving average price is C$64.40.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$58.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$291,021.00. In other Tourmaline Oil news, Director Janet Weiss bought 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$43.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,376.40. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$58.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$291,021.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 13,480 shares of company stock worth $759,548. Corporate insiders own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

