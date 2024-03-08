Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tecnoglass in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 5th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman forecasts that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tecnoglass’ current full-year earnings is $3.70 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Tecnoglass’ FY2024 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Shares of TGLS opened at $45.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.03. Tecnoglass has a twelve month low of $28.21 and a twelve month high of $54.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.43%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 82.6% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 183,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 82,833 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in Tecnoglass in the third quarter worth about $3,296,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Tecnoglass in the third quarter worth about $539,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tecnoglass in the third quarter worth about $9,837,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Tecnoglass by 12.7% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 32,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. 23.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

