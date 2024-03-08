TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Stock Position Decreased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,176 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sessa Capital IM L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the first quarter worth $61,186,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 555,167.0% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,554,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,768 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,288,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 28.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,177,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in TEGNA by 164.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,705,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,213,000 after buying an additional 1,061,047 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TEGNA Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TGNA opened at $14.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. TEGNA Inc. has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $17.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.49.

TEGNA Dividend Announcement

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). TEGNA had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 20.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TGNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of TEGNA from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $2,281,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,677,545.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TEGNA Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

