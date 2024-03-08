TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Stock Position Decreased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,176 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 189.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in TEGNA by 94.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in TEGNA by 925.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in TEGNA by 34.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $2,281,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,677,545.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TGNA shares. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of TEGNA from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st.

TEGNA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGNA opened at $14.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. TEGNA Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $17.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.12.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). TEGNA had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEGNA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 20.35%.

TEGNA Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

