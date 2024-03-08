TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk boosted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of TeraWulf in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 5th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for TeraWulf’s current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share.

Get TeraWulf alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of TeraWulf from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.65.

TeraWulf Stock Performance

TeraWulf stock opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TeraWulf has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $4.04.

Institutional Trading of TeraWulf

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 2,542.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the first quarter worth approximately $524,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 7.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the first quarter worth approximately $985,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

About TeraWulf

(Get Free Report)

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.