Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at $132,468,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth about $72,092,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tetra Tech by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 602,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,516,000 after purchasing an additional 243,312 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 489.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 268,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,384,000 after buying an additional 222,634 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth about $23,934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $186.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.19 and a 1 year high of $188.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.00 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,386,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 5,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.52, for a total value of $984,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,707.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,386,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,123 shares of company stock valued at $5,487,673. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.25.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

