Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 198.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 73.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 80.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 24.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VLY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet cut Valley National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VLY opened at $8.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.08. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $449.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.49 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 14.82%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.32%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

