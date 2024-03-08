Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 11,692 Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,692 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 1,632.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 53.2% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 52.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genco Shipping & Trading

In other news, insider Jesper Christensen sold 12,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $245,599.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,222.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Peter George Allen sold 7,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $139,312.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,256.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jesper Christensen sold 12,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $245,599.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,222.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,496 shares of company stock worth $1,238,678. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of GNK opened at $20.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.48. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $20.91.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $115.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.54 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a positive return on equity of 3.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is currently -529.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Genco Shipping & Trading Profile

(Free Report)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

