Teza Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Textron by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,596,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $324,678,000 after purchasing an additional 997,119 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,463,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at $64,467,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,696,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Textron by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,231,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,287,657,000 after acquiring an additional 519,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

TXT has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

TXT stock opened at $90.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.93 and its 200 day moving average is $79.61. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $91.28.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.07. Textron had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 1.75%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

