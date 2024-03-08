Teza Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SSRM. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $353,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in SSR Mining by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 382,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 26,484 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in SSR Mining by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SSR Mining by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SSR Mining by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 619,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,228,000 after purchasing an additional 77,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of SSR Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet cut shares of SSR Mining from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Securities downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

SSR Mining Stock Performance

SSR Mining stock opened at $4.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $907.02 million, a PE ratio of -8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.81. SSR Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $17.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $425.90 million for the quarter. SSR Mining had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSR Mining Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

