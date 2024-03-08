Teza Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Teza Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 77.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,663 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,674 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 339.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes stock opened at $159.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.76. Meritage Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.61 and a fifty-two week high of $179.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 17.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Meritage Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is 5.42%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MTH shares. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.00.

In related news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.61, for a total value of $54,176.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $132,618.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Meritage Homes news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.61, for a total transaction of $54,176.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $132,618.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $121,638.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,234 shares in the company, valued at $798,813.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,498 shares of company stock worth $228,196. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

