Teza Capital Management LLC Has $188,000 Stock Holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Teza Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 252.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 781.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 6,113 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 277.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CCC Intelligent Solutions

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, Director International L.P. Advent sold 22,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $230,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,119,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,066,432.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, Director International L.P. Advent sold 22,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $230,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,119,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,066,432.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Young sold 41,165,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $466,401,024.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,164,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,508,369.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCCS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock opened at $12.17 on Friday. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $8.33 and a one year high of $13.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.95 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

Further Reading

