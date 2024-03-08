Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Playtika by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,704,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168,206 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Playtika by 219.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,603,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161,580 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Playtika by 31.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,152,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,970,000 after buying an additional 512,600 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Playtika by 219.9% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,768,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,520,000 after buying an additional 1,215,892 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Playtika during the first quarter valued at $18,424,000. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PLTK shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Playtika from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Playtika from $10.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Playtika from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Playtika from $14.75 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.90 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.43.

Playtika Stock Performance

Shares of PLTK stock opened at $7.08 on Friday. Playtika Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $637.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.26 million. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 81.85% and a net margin of 9.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Playtika Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

