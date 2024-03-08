Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 979.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Evolus during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Evolus in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Evolus by 453.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Evolus during the third quarter valued at $54,000. 65.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 11,931 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total transaction of $156,773.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,533.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Moatazedi sold 7,706 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $100,794.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 792,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,364,801.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,458 shares of company stock valued at $281,387 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company's stock.

NASDAQ EOLS opened at $14.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $845.99 million, a P/E ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.45. Evolus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $15.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.30.

A number of analysts have commented on EOLS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Evolus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

