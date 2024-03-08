Teza Capital Management LLC Takes $94,000 Position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,730 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the second quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,049 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 207.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

CFFN opened at $5.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $7.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.42.

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

Capitol Federal Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Capitol Federal Financial had a positive return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 34.17%. The company had revenue of $82.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Morris J. Huey II bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rick C. Jackson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $56,800.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 181,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,511.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Morris J. Huey II purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 22,389 shares of company stock valued at $127,707. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Capitol Federal Financial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Get Our Latest Report on Capitol Federal Financial

About Capitol Federal Financial

(Free Report)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.