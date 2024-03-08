Teza Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Black Hills during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Black Hills by 87.3% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Hills during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Black Hills by 678.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Black Hills by 60.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Stock Performance

Shares of Black Hills stock opened at $53.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.70. Black Hills Co. has a 1 year low of $46.43 and a 1 year high of $66.85.

Black Hills Increases Dividend

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $591.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Black Hills from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Mizuho raised shares of Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Black Hills from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Black Hills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.80.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Featured Stories

