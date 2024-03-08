Teza Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,904 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Cognex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 71.1% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Cognex in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cognex

In other news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 6,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $274,942.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cognex Trading Down 0.2 %

Cognex stock opened at $40.92 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $34.28 and a 1 year high of $59.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.69. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 62.00 and a beta of 1.48.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $196.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.16 million. Cognex had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.56.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

