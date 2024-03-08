Teza Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Teza Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) by 72.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 38,376 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Triumph Group by 141.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Triumph Group during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Triumph Group by 1,980.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Triumph Group during the first quarter worth about $202,000. 99.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Triumph Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays raised Triumph Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. TD Cowen raised Triumph Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Triumph Group from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

Shares of TGI opened at $14.89 on Friday. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $17.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.59.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.30). Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Triumph Group, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 7,200 shares of Triumph Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $104,616.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 58,987 shares in the company, valued at $857,081.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

