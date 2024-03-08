Teza Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Teza Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 40.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,268 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 290.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 152.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at 10x Genomics

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $110,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 845,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,524,893.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other 10x Genomics news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $86,424.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,413,421.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $110,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 845,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,524,893.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,959 shares of company stock valued at $883,826 over the last quarter. 10.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

10x Genomics Stock Performance

Shares of 10x Genomics stock opened at $40.97 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.79 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.33.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $183.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.73 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 41.17% and a negative return on equity of 28.82%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded 10x Genomics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on 10x Genomics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 10x Genomics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.44.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

