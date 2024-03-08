The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,595,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88,131 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.00% of The Carlyle Group worth $108,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 125.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The Carlyle Group

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. acquired 190,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $2,460,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,066,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,807,147.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI cut shares of The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.93.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of CG opened at $47.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.15 and its 200-day moving average is $35.81. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $47.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 20.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.74%. The business had revenue of $896.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is -82.84%.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

