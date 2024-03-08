The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$100.00 to C$110.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. The Descartes Systems Group traded as high as C$124.62 and last traded at C$124.53, with a volume of 63369 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$117.90.

DSG has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from C$71.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from C$81.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Roszko sold 20,000 shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.25, for a total transaction of C$2,205,000.00. In other The Descartes Systems Group news, Senior Officer Edward James Gardner sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.68, for a total transaction of C$450,720.00. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Roszko sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.25, for a total value of C$2,205,000.00. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$116.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$108.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.07, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.78.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$196.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$197.28 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 10.18%. As a group, analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 2.6248875 EPS for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

