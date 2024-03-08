The Global Smaller Companies Trust (LON:GSCT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $153.06

The Global Smaller Companies Trust (LON:GSCT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 153.06 ($1.94) and last traded at GBX 153.06 ($1.94), with a volume of 11564 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 151.40 ($1.92).

The Global Smaller Companies Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 146.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 142.43. The stock has a market cap of £768.39 million, a PE ratio of -2,523.33 and a beta of 1.01.

The Global Smaller Companies Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.68 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The Global Smaller Companies Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3,333.33%.

About The Global Smaller Companies Trust

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small cap companies.

