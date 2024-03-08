The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Shares Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Free Report) by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,717 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.06% of The RMR Group worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 153.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 47,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 28,994 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the 2nd quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the 3rd quarter worth $610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RMR opened at $23.65 on Friday. The RMR Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.79 and a 12-month high of $28.82. The company has a market cap of $749.94 million, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.92.

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $261.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.24%.

RMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded The RMR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

