The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 45.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,611 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Timken in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Timken by 96.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Timken during the first quarter worth $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Timken during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Timken by 38.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

TKR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Timken in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Timken from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. DA Davidson started coverage on Timken in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Timken from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.60.

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $85.87 on Friday. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $65.71 and a fifty-two week high of $95.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.54.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

