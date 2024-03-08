TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Trading Down 6.5 %

TXMD stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.61. TherapeuticsMD has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $4.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TherapeuticsMD

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,259,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 19,452 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 243.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,147,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,301 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 727.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,860,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,618 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 688.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 788,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 688,399 shares during the period. Finally, Clearline Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 8.6% during the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 455,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 35,947 shares during the period. 28.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY,BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brands. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

Featured Articles

