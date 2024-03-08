Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $596.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.72, for a total transaction of $5,647,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,485 shares in the company, valued at $72,558,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.62, for a total value of $3,054,289.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,608 shares in the company, valued at $24,011,436.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.72, for a total value of $5,647,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,558,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,277 shares of company stock worth $22,533,584 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 307.7% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 53 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,275.0% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 55 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $597.53 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $598.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $552.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $516.29.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

