THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $126.59, but opened at $105.95. THOR Industries shares last traded at $108.00, with a volume of 748,837 shares changing hands.

The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.54). THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is 35.49%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on THO shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.67.

In other THOR Industries news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $383,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,347 shares in the company, valued at $11,309,905. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THO. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of THOR Industries in the second quarter worth $626,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in THOR Industries by 290.9% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in THOR Industries by 123.6% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in THOR Industries by 889.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in THOR Industries by 127.2% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.85.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

