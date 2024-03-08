Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Shares of Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV – Get Free Report) rose 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.78 and last traded at $8.71. Approximately 1,293,554 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,121% from the average daily volume of 105,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.
Tiga Acquisition Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average is $7.31.
Institutional Trading of Tiga Acquisition
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tiga Acquisition stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 70,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Tiga Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.49% of the company’s stock.
About Tiga Acquisition
Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Singapore.
